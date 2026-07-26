Baghdad, Beirut push deeper economic ties

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam held bilateral talks in Baghdad on Sunday, focusing on expanding economic cooperation, strengthening political and security ties, and advancing a broader partnership between the two countries.

The talks, attended by ministers from both governments, also covered regional developments and joint efforts to promote stability and sustainable development, according to a statement from Al-Zaidi's office.

Al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to deepening relations with Lebanon and called for stronger economic partnerships across key development sectors. He also stressed the importance of closer coordination to address regional challenges, reduce tensions and support stability.

Salam arrived in Baghdad earlier today, leading a ministerial delegation that included Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, and Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj.