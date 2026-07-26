Tehran threatens response over Ukraine’s strike on merchant vessel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Ukraine on Sunday that Tehran would respond to the attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea that killed one sailor.

Araghchi accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of ordering the strike, calling it a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter carried out with Israeli encouragement to draw Europe into the conflict.

Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war. In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 26, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Ukrainian forces had targeted vessels in the Caspian Sea that were transporting military cargo linked to Iran.