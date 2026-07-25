Tehran: Kyiv's strike on Iranian vessel act of aggression

Tehran: Kyiv's strike on Iranian vessel act of aggression
2026-07-25T20:43:39+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Saturday condemned a Ukrainian military strike on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea that killed one sailor and injured another.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry called the incident "an act of aggression" in violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter that could further expand the war, adding that it reflected Ukraine's "irrational and hostile approach" toward the Islamic Republic.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had carried out strikes against military and logistics targets across Russia, including a weapons component plant in Kirov, an oil refinery in Tyumen, a logistics facility in Yekaterinburg, and a fuel depot in Rostov-on-Don, as well as vessels in the Caspian Sea that he said were transporting military cargo involving Iran and a warship.

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