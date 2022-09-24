Iran will make "proportional" response to Ukraine reducing ties

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-24T15:28:17+0000
Iran will make "proportional" response to Ukraine reducing ties

Shafaq News/ Iran is planning "proportional action" in response to Ukraine's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties over the reported supply of Iranian drones to Russia, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

Nasser Kanaani said Ukraine should "refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries", a ministry statement said.

Ukraine said on Friday that it would withdraw accreditation of the Iranian ambassador and significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy in Kyiv over Tehran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "a collaboration with evil".

Kanaani said Ukraine's decision was "based on unconfirmed reports and resulted from a media hype by foreign parties".

He did not directly refer to drones. Iran has previously denied supplying drones to Russia, but the hardline daily Kayhan said on Saturday "hundreds of armed drones" have been sold.

"For a while now, Iranian drones have been carrying out operations in Ukraine's skies against NATO," said the newspaper, whose head is appointed by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Military authorities in southern Ukraine said on Saturday they had shot down at least seven Iranian drones, including six Shahed-136 "kamikaze" craft over the sea near the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi on Friday.

These included - for the first time in Ukraine - a Mohajer-6, a larger Iranian drone, the southern military command said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an English language tweet on Saturday that Iran was supporting Russia "by giving modern drones to (a) backward country for the murders of Ukrainians".

related

Hungarian PM: we will not allow arms supplies to Ukraine through Hungary

Date: 2022-03-25 11:34:48
Hungarian PM: we will not allow arms supplies to Ukraine through Hungary

the Iranian President's advisor: the Mossad is present in Iran

Date: 2021-06-29 19:03:11
the Iranian President's advisor: the Mossad is present in Iran

US official: drones used by Iran-backed militias provided by China

Date: 2022-08-07 11:58:04
US official: drones used by Iran-backed militias provided by China

AP: 40 Ukrainians killed so far in Russia's attack

Date: 2022-02-24 10:46:26
AP: 40 Ukrainians killed so far in Russia's attack

Pentagon investigative team says Iran was behind attack on Mercer Street tanker

Date: 2021-08-06 20:51:24
Pentagon investigative team says Iran was behind attack on Mercer Street tanker

US secretary warns: Iran weeks away from acquiring nuclear materials

Date: 2021-02-01 14:19:03
US secretary warns: Iran weeks away from acquiring nuclear materials

Iran State TV Says Tehran Launched Rocket Into Space

Date: 2021-12-30 11:09:21
Iran State TV Says Tehran Launched Rocket Into Space

Iranian kidnapping of Israelis said thwarted in Turkey last month

Date: 2022-06-12 21:42:53
Iranian kidnapping of Israelis said thwarted in Turkey last month