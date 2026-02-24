Iraqi MP conditions governor’s tenure on action over Nasiriyah corruption

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A Dhi Qar lawmaker on Tuesday warned that he would seek the governor’s dismissal unless the head of Nasiriyah Municipality is removed over “alarming” financial and administrative corruption.

MP Abdullah Al-Khaigani told Shafaq News that “recent developments in Al-Muthanna province are not far removed from the situation in Dhi Qar,” noting that there is sufficient understanding within the provincial council to unseat the governor at the first session convened to address the issue, and “discussions on the matter could begin as early as Friday.”

Earlier today, Al-Muthanna Provincial Council elected Ahmed MunfiJawda as the new governor after the resignation of former governor Muhannad Al-Atabi. Al-Atabi, however, stated that he attended the council building in response to an official summons related to an interrogation session and denied submitting any resignation.