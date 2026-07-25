Iraqi MP to refer audit bureau corruption file to integrity watchdog

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi lawmaker said on Saturday he had completed a file detailing alleged financial and administrative corruption within the Federal Board of Supreme Audit (FBSA) and would refer it to the country's anti-corruption authorities.

Ahmed Al-Saadi, an MP from the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) parliamentary bloc, stated that the file would be made public and formally submitted to the Federal Integrity Commission and the Public Prosecution for legal action.

"The Federal Board of Supreme Audit itself needs oversight," Al-Saadi said, alleging that families linked to influential officials within the institution had received privileges through abuse of office and that the board's headquarters had been misused outside official working hours. He did not provide evidence during the news conference.

The allegations come days after an informed source told Shafaq News that audit offices stationed across Iraqi ministries, government agencies and state-owned banks had "failed to perform their oversight duties effectively," alleging that some officials concealed corruption cases instead of referring them through legal channels.

Earlier this week, the parliament discussed the FBSA's 2025 annual report on its role in combating corruption, coinciding with the government's ongoing Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign, launched on June 28, targeting current and former officials, lawmakers and business figures.