North Gaza police chief killed in Israeli strike

Shafaq News- Gaza

An Israeli drone strike in Gaza City on Saturday killed Brig. Gen. Abdul Nasser Mohammad Al-Muqaddama, director of the North Gaza Police Directorate, the Gaza-run Interior Ministry reported.

The drone targeted a bicycle near Al-Ghazali Junction in northern Sheikh Radwan, killing the 54-year-old officer and injuring several others, according to the ministry.

Al-Muqaddama also chaired the North Gaza Emergency Committee, one of five bodies Hamas established during the war to oversee civilian affairs and assist displaced residents. The movement has since dissolved the committees and assigned their responsibilities to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals across the enclave received six bodies and 37 wounded people over the past 48 hours, including four newly recovered victims and two people who later succumbed to earlier injuries. It placed the death toll since the Oct. 11 ceasefire at 1,191 people, with 3,853 others wounded, raising the overall toll since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,317 Palestinians killed and 173,961 injured.