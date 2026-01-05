Israel launches airstrikes on southern Lebanon, western Beqaa

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on multiple locations in southern Lebanon and the western Beqaa on Monday, targeting what the Israeli military said were facilities and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah and Hamas.

The strikes hit buildings in the southern towns of Anan and Kfarhatta, as well as Ain al-Tineh and al-Manara in the western Bekaa.

No casualties were reported, but the attacks caused significant material damage to the targeted buildings.

Earlier, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents in the targeted areas, urging them to evacuate ahead of the strikes.

عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل إلى سكان لبنان وتحديدًا في القريتيْن التاليتيْن:⭕️كفر حتا⭕️ عين التينة🔸سيهاجم جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي وذلك للتعامل مع المحاولات المحظورة التي يقوم بها لإعادة إعمار أنشطته في المنطقتيْن🔸نحث سكان المباني… pic.twitter.com/tguJ8G4UZM — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 5, 2026

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces continue to hold positions south of the Litani River and have carried out repeated attacks across Lebanon. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon says it has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 deaths and over 970 injuries.