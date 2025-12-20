48 hours toll: Israel kills 10+ people in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Thirteen people were killed and 20 others injured in the past 48 hours as Israel continues to breach the US-brokered October 10 ceasefire, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, Israel launched fresh airstrikes, artillery fire, and widespread demolitions across the Gaza Strip, with Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza enduring the heaviest bombardment.

Gaza’s civil defense noted that most casualties were children, and many of the injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.

عاجل | الاحتلال ينسف بالمتفجرات عددًا من المباني السكنية، في مناطق يسيطر عليها، جنوب شرق مدينة خان يونس، جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/lDVO8326wD — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Euro-Med Monitor documented that the Israeli army repeatedly engages in "brutal" acts against Palestinians, including ‘’running over civilians, whether alive or wounded,’’ with tanks and bulldozers. It described these actions as among the most extreme forms of deliberate killing over the past two years, citing a dozen recent similar incidents.

The Israeli army’s repeated practice of running over Palestinians, whether alive or wounded, with tanks and bulldozers, is not a series of isolated incidents but one of the most brutal forms of deliberate killing carried out over the past two yearshttps://t.co/lp3qXKbi93 — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) December 20, 2025

Since the ceasefire began, Israel has killed 401 Palestinians and wounded 1,108 others, raising the war’s total death toll to 70,925, with 171,185 injured since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.