Deadly dawn in Gaza: 14 killed in Israeli airstrikes

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes killed 14 Palestinians early Wednesday in attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical and local sources.

The strikes hit multiple areas, including Khan Younis, Rafah, and Al-Bureij refugee camp.

In Khan Younis, two strikes on displacement camps killed six people, including two women, and wounded eight. Another attack near Asda prison left two dead and three injured.

In Rafah, a strike in the industrial zone killed two and wounded another. Israeli warplanes also hit Al-Bureij refugee camp, though no casualties were immediately reported.

On Tuesday, Gaza’s health ministry reported more than 420 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, ending weeks of a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January.

The escalation followed the collapse of ceasefire talks, with Israel and Hamas blaming each other for the failure.