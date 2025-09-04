Israeli Army: We controls 40% of Gaza City

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli forces now control 40 percent of Gaza and are intensifying operations to defeat Hamas, the Israeli army reported on Thursday.

In a video statement, the Army’s Spokesman Effie Defrin noted that the operations will continue and further expand in the coming days.

The advance follows Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s approval last month of a plan to capture Gaza and his authorization of roughly 80,000 reservists to support the operation.

The current campaign, codenamed “Gideon’s Chariots B,” builds on an earlier operation under the same name, during which the Israel army claimed it had gained control ‘’of 75 percent of Gaza’s territory to pressure Hamas into a hostage agreement.’’

Hamas condemned the renewed offensive, accusing Israel of showing "blatant disregard" for ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage-release deal in the nearly two-year conflict.

The group also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "the real obstacle to any agreement" and accused him of neglecting the welfare of Israeli hostages.

The announcement comes as mediators intensify efforts to secure a truce. Hamas has endorsed a framework calling for a 60-day ceasefire, a phased release of hostages, the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and expanded humanitarian aid for Gaza. However, a senior Israeli official maintains that the government demands the immediate release of all hostages.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes struck Gaza’s al-Sabra neighborhood, killing three people and injuring several others. Another strike on a nearby home left two dead and several missing. Additional attacks targeted tents sheltering displaced families across the city, causing further casualties.

Gaza’s Health Ministry revealed that since October 7, 2023, 64,231 Palestinians have been killed and more than 161,583 wounded, including civilians who have died from hunger or while seeking aid.