Trump issues Hamas "final proposal" for Gaza Ceasefire

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced the extension of a final offer to Hamas for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, aimed at laying the groundwork to end the ongoing war.

"This final proposal," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

His statement came a day after Israel confirmed its acceptance of what Trump described as “the essential terms of a 60-day truce in Gaza,” which would involve a halt in hostilities in return for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas has previously expressed willingness to free the remaining hostages under any deal that guarantees a complete end to the conflict. Israel, however, insists its military campaign will persist until Hamas is fully disarmed and dismantled.

While diplomatic efforts proceed, the situation on the ground has deteriorated sharply. Medical sources in Gaza reported that Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 32 people since dawn on Wednesday, including 24 in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The Nasser Medical Complex also confirmed that six members of a single family were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, bringing the overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 56,647, with an additional 134,105 wounded, according to health authorities in the Strip.