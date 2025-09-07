Trump issues ‘final warning’ to Hamas on Gaza deal

Shafaq News – Washington

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump issued what he called his “last warning” to Hamas, urging it to accept the ceasefire agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "the Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well, adding, "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

The proposal reportedly calls for Hamas to free 48 hostages in Gaza in exchange for a full ceasefire, with Israel releasing 2,500–3,000 Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds serving life sentence. Immediate negotiations on disarmament and withdrawal would follow.

Neither Hamas nor Israel have responded to his remarks yet.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's war has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians and wounded over 162,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.