Trump: Israel ready to resume Gaza war under my approval

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that he would consider allowing Israeli forces to resume military operations in Gaza if Hamas fails to uphold the terms of the current ceasefire agreement.

In a phone interview with CNN, Trump affirmed Israel could return to the streets of Gaza “as soon as I say the word.” The US president added that he had confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the issue, emphasizing that he wanted to preserve the ceasefire while ensuring that Hamas meets its commitments.

He also warned Hamas to disarm, reiterating that “we will disarm them” if the group refuses to comply. His plan envisions a demilitarized Gaza administered under international monitoring, with Hamas excluded from governance.

Despite tensions, Trump expressed optimism about the regional peace process, noting that “59 countries” have endorsed the agreement signed in Egypt as part of what he called the “Trump Peace Agreement,” indicating that the initiative builds on the Abraham Accords.

The remarks followed the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Signed by the US, Egypt, Turkiye, and Qatar, the Gaza ceasefire agreement, included prisoner exchanges, and outlined the creation of a Palestinian transitional administration to manage the enclave’s affairs.

Read more: Sharm El-Sheikh Summit: A narrow opening or a carefully staged pause?