Trump optimistic on Gaza truce after "good" Hamas response

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump welcomed Hamas’s response to a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, calling it “good”, expressing his optimism that an agreement could be finalized within days.

“We need to do something about Gaza. We’re sending a lot of money and aid,” Trump noted during a press briefing, expressing hope for a deal this week despite not being fully updated on the status of the negotiations.

Earlier this week, Trump indicated that Israel had accepted “the necessary conditions to finalize” a proposed 60-day truce. Hamas, in turn, confirmed it had reviewed the plan submitted by mediators and later delivered what it described as a “positive” response. The group also conveyed its readiness to begin immediate talks on implementation mechanisms.

While the Israeli government has not issued an official position, local media reported that Tel Aviv had received Hamas’s reply and was reviewing the contents, with the possibility of sending a delegation to the mediators.

As diplomatic efforts continue, conditions on the ground in Gaza have sharply worsened. The United Nations reported that at least 613 Palestinians have been killed since late May while attempting to access humanitarian aid.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, briefed reporters in Geneva that most fatalities occurred near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) food distribution sites or aid convoys, warning that the actual death toll could be higher, with verification still underway. She also accused Israel of blocking UN investigators from entering Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it had carried out approximately 100 airstrikes in the past hours, targeting what it described as ‘’rocket launch sites, weapons storage facilities, tunnels, and other militant infrastructure.’’ Ground operations are still ongoing in Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, and northern areas, with forces reporting the discovery of additional tunnels and explosive devices.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the conflict has killed 57,157 Palestinians and injured more than 135,000 since it began on October 7, 2023.