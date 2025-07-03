Trump poised for Gaza deal during Netanyahu visit

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli officials said Thursday that US President Donald Trump could announce a proposed prisoner exchange deal with Hamas during his upcoming meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington next week.

According to anonymous officials cited by a Hebrew newspaper, Hamas has not yet formally accepted the American proposal, but its response could open the door to “direct or close-range negotiations.” They added that Trump is exerting pressure on Qatar, Hamas’s key backer, to push the group toward acceptance — even if a final agreement is not immediately reached.

“The deal is making progress,” one Israeli official said, though he acknowledged obstacles remain, particularly concerning the list of Palestinian detainees that Hamas wants released. “Hamas will continue to fight over the names — what is referred to as the ‘keys’ — as is customary in such negotiations,” he added.

In parallel, six members of the Israeli Knesset from the ruling coalition — including lawmakers from Netanyahu’s Likud party — sent a letter to the prime minister and his cabinet urging a complete defeat of Hamas and the imposition of full Israeli sovereignty over Gaza.

The lawmakers warned that any deal that does not include the total dismantling of Hamas poses an “existential threat to Israel.” They stressed they would “not approve any solution that does not amount to a decisive victory,” signaling strong opposition to ceasefire or interim arrangements.

Despite this internal dissent, government officials close to Netanyahu said the prime minister remains determined to secure a deal at any cost, viewing the current political moment as “rare and historic.”

In closed-door discussions, Netanyahu reportedly said, “We now have fantastic political opportunities that come only once in a generation.”

According to the source, these statements reflect Netanyahu’s growing inclination to end the war in Gaza entirely, rather than resume military operations — especially as regional talks appear to be gaining momentum. There is increasing speculation about a broader set of regional deals involving Saudi Arabia, Syria, and possibly other countries.