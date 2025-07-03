Israeli Minister opposes Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News – Middle East/Gaza

On Thursday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir rejected any potential ceasefire arrangement in Gaza, warning that halting military operations or allowing humanitarian aid into the enclave would compromise Israel’s objectives.

“Allowing aid into Gaza was a grave mistake,” Ben Gvir stated during a press briefing. “If we want to achieve victory, we must continue with full force and stop all aid deliveries. I will not allow a reckless deal to go through, and I hope Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich joins me in opposing it.”

His remarks followed a statement by US President Donald Trump indicating that Israel had accepted “the necessary conditions to finalize” a proposed 60-day ceasefire. Hamas, in response, confirmed it is reviewing the plan submitted by mediators.

While diplomatic discussions continue, the situation on the ground has further deteriorated. More than 300 Palestinians have been killed over the past 48 hours in a wave of Israeli airstrikes across the territory, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

Described as among the deadliest attacks in recent weeks, a total of 26 strikes were carried out during this period, reportedly targeting displacement shelters, public gathering areas, residential homes, markets, and critical infrastructure.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that these airstrikes have killed at least 63 since dawn on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 57,499, with 134,520 others wounded, according to health authorities in the Strip.