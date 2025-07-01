81 dead in Gaza, fuel crisis pushes hospitals to the brink

Shafaq News - Gaza

At least 81 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as Israeli air and artillery strikes intensified.

In southern Gaza, ten Palestinians—including children—were killed in Israeli shelling on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. Eight others were confirmed dead after an airstrike hit a home on Kashko Street in the same area, the Baptist Hospital reported.

Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis confirmed six more fatalities, including two children, after Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Al-Mawasi, west of the city. Later, five people, including a child, were killed in a separate strike on tents near the Al-Sumoud displacement camp, also in Al-Mawasi.

Smoke was seen rising from the site of an Israeli strike that hit the Badawi printing press in Al-Zaytoun, while artillery shelling pounded eastern areas of Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja'iyya.

#شاهد | الاحتلال يدمر مربع سكني غرب خانيونس. pic.twitter.com/4PHVYgcQGZ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 1, 2025

Additionally, the director of Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex warned that the hospital would cease operations within hours as fuel for its generators runs out. “Hundreds of patients will become martyrs once the generators stop.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced that the overall death toll from Israeli military operations since October 7, 2023, has reached 56,647, with 134,105 others wounded, including 116 deaths and 463 injuries over the past 24 hours.

In a post on X, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), revealing that since the GHF's implementation, over 500 starving civilians have reportedly been killed and nearly 4,000 injured while scrambling to access food.