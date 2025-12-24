Anti-drug crackdown yields 672+ kg seizure across Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region security authorities announced seizing about 672 kilograms of narcotics and arresting dozens of suspected traffickers and users in operations carried out over the past six months.

In a statement, the Kurdish Security Council said the total seizure amounted to approximately 672.064 kg of narcotics, including 167.157 kg of marijuana, 193.681 kg of crystal meth, 56.627 kg of heroin, 25.301 kg of hashish, 14.450 kg of opium, 13.668 kg of cocaine, and 201.180 kg of Captagon pills.

In addition, security forces confiscated 6,000 ephedrine tablets and 3,253 strips of tramadol, describing them as prohibited pharmaceutical substances. Anti-narcotics units, working with relevant authorities, also seized 197 kg of crystal meth outside the Kurdistan Region.

