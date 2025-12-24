SDF dismantle car bomb, arrest ISIS cell in Deir ez Zor

Shafaq News – Deir ez-Zor

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Wednesday dismantling a booby-trapped vehicle and arresting an ISIS-linked cell during a security operation carried out earlier this week in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, with direct support from the US-led Global Coalition.

In a statement, the SDF Media Center explained that six suspects were arrested, all of whom were involved in transporting and distributing explosive materials, manufacturing improvised explosive devices, and preparing car bombs.

“The group was allegedly planning attacks against SDF military positions, as well as civilian targets and public service facilities, in an attempt to destabilize security in the region,” the statement added.

Our Forces Dismantle a VBIED and Arrest an Entire ISIS CellAs part of the ongoing security operations to pursue ISIS terrorist cells, the military operations teams (TOL) and commando forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces, with direct support from the International Coalition… pic.twitter.com/EOCN7ZTHQy — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) December 24, 2025

Earlier, the SDF underscored its “ability to uproot ISIS and dismantle its military structure in northern and eastern Syria,” reaffirming its “full readiness to combat terrorism across the entire Syrian territory.”