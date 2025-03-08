SDF captured ISIS leader in Syria

Shafaq News / On Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had captured an ISIS leader in Syria.

According to CENTCOM's official statement on X, Salah Mohammed Abdullah was apprehended during a mission in eastern Deir ez-Zor on March 6. The mission also resulted in the seizure of a 12.7mm sniper rifle, an AK-47, hand grenades, and other weapons and ammunition.

Syrian Democratic Forces, Enabled by CENTCOM Forces, Capture ISIS Cell LeaderOn March 6, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), enabled by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, conducted a raid and captured Salah Mohammad Al-Abdullah, an ISIS cell leader in the vicinity of Shahil,… pic.twitter.com/kPbcyC4FGX — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 8, 2025

Previously, US military has also announced the death of Mohammad Yusuf Ziya Talay, a senior military commander of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Hurras Al-Din in Syria.