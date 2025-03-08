SDF captured ISIS leader in Syria

SDF captured ISIS leader in Syria
2025-03-08T20:43:16+00:00

Shafaq News / On Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had captured an ISIS leader in Syria.

According to CENTCOM's official statement on X, Salah Mohammed Abdullah was apprehended during a mission in eastern Deir ez-Zor on March 6. The mission also resulted in the seizure of a 12.7mm sniper rifle, an AK-47, hand grenades, and other weapons and ammunition.

Previously, US military has also announced the death of Mohammad Yusuf Ziya Talay, a senior military commander of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Hurras Al-Din in Syria.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon