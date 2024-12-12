“ISIS has grown stronger”: SDF commander warns of growing ISIS threat in Syria’s desert

Shafaq News/ Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), warned of ISIS militants taking advantage of Syria's current circumstances.

In an interview with Sky News, Abdi highlighted that the terrorist organization has become more active compared to earlier stages, stating, “We can confidently say that ISIS has grown stronger, particularly in the Syrian Desert (the Badiya)… They used to remain in hiding, but now they are operating openly on the ground.”

Abdi also observed that ISIS activity extends beyond the Badiya, with some members infiltrating areas under SDF control. He also pointed out that the Syrian army, once actively combating ISIS, is no longer present in the region.

"A few days ago, they killed three of our comrades in Al-Hasakah, something that hadn’t happened before," Abdi recalled. "We are aware that their plan includes attacking Al-Hol camp and Ghwaryan prison."

The SDF commander stressed the urgent need to confront this “growing threat,” warning that the situation could worsen if it is not addressed decisively.

The SDF, predominantly composed of Kurdish fighters from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has been a critical partner for the US in its efforts to combat ISIS. However, Turkiye considers the YPG a terrorist organization.

Around 900 US military personnel are stationed in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.