Drone shot down near US Consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan’s capital

Shafaq News- Erbil

Air defense systems intercepted a drone near the US Consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The drone was shot down shortly after entering airspace close to the diplomatic compound, with no further information released on its origin or objective.

Earlier today, three explosions struck Erbil following renewed attacks on the headquarters of the opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Koya district, east of the province.

Authorities have not issued an official statement on the incident near the US facility.