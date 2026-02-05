Dollar trades lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering just below 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,850 dinars per 100 dollars, down from yesterday’s close of 150,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,250 dinars and bought it at 149,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 149,650 dinars and buying prices at 149,500 dinars.