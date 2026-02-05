Basrah crudes climb despite global drop

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude advanced more than 3% on Thursday, despite broader pressure on global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude gained $2.11, or 3.47%, to settle at $62.89 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude also rose $2.11, up 3.34%, to $65.34 per barrel.

Brent crude futures fell $1.44, or 2.07%, to $68.02 per barrel at 0335 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude prices declined $1.34 cents, or also 2.06%, to trade at $63.80.