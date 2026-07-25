Israel arrests 80+ Palestinians in West Bank raids

Shafaq News- West Bank

Israeli forces detained at least 80 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, most of them in Tell near Nablus, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

Palestinian media also reported raids across Jenin and searches of homes in Birin, east of Hebron, where soldiers damaged property.

The Israeli military confirmed more than 70 arrests, hundreds of interrogations, and searches at over 300 locations, linking some detainees to Hamas, alleged attack planning, incitement, weapons trafficking, and Molotov cocktail attacks.

🔷 يوم من النشاط المكثف لإحباط الإرهاب: قوات الأمن تعتقل أكثر من 70 مطلوبًا وتستجوب مئات آخرين في أنحاء يهودا والسامرة🔹 نفذت قوات جيش الدفاع، وجهاز الأمن العام (الشاباك)، وحرس الحدود، خلال ساعات الليل وصباح اليوم (السبت)، نشاطًا لإحباط الإرهاب واعتقال أكثر من 70 مطلوبًا في… pic.twitter.com/D1QCIttmsC — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) July 25, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the crackdown after Friday’s confrontation in Tell, which killed at least two Israelis and four Palestinians and wounded four others.

The confrontation began when settlers entered Tell and attacked women working in agricultural land, leading a Palestinian to take a rifle from an armed Israeli and open fire, local outlets said. Israeli forces later surrounded Nablus and Tell, while Netanyahu and Katz ordered the demolition of the alleged attacker’s home, weapons seizures, permit revocations, and steps to legalize existing settlement outposts and establish new ones.