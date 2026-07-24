10+ casualties after West Bank shootout

Shafaq News- Middle East

At least four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed on Friday in a shooting and armed confrontation near the Palestinian village of Tell and the Havat Gilad settlement in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that Israeli forces also wounded four Palestinians, three critically, while Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service reported two other Israelis injured.

Read more: Israeli forces besiege Beit Furik

The circumstances remained disputed. The Israeli military described the incident as an “attack” on civilians near Tell and imposed a temporary cordon around Nablus and the village while searching for those involved.

Israeli Army Radio reported, citing a security source, that the military had not detained all Palestinians suspected of involvement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to discuss Israel’s response with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. “We will act decisively against the terrorists and those behind them, and we will not allow terrorism in the West Bank to reemerge.”

Israeli colonial settlers committed a crime against Palestinians in the village of Tal in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. Settler militias attacked the village and opened fire on Palestinians, killing four Palestinians and injuring others. pic.twitter.com/61JD3Df0DM — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 24, 2026

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for demolishing the homes of those accused of carrying out the attack and imposing territorial and property losses in response to Israeli deaths. He also demanded that Palestinian communities linked to the suspects be treated in the same manner as Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military extensively destroyed housing, infrastructure, and the hospital, displaced the entire population, and turned the town into a disaster zone, with the UN Human Rights Office warning at the time that the situation “could raise concerns over ethnic cleansing.”