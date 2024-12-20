Israel kills senior Resistance leader in West Bank

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced Friday it killed senior Palestinian resistance leaders in an airstrike targeting Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank.

"In a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet, we eliminated Tareq al-Doush, a key leader of the terrorist network in Tulkarm [a commander of Shuhadaa Al-Aqsa Brigades], earlier today," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The military alleged that al-Doush was recruiting fighters and securing Iranian funding via Hezbollah-linked operatives in Lebanon. "He was preparing to orchestrate attacks against Israeli targets," the statement added.

According to the statement, the airstrike also killed Dosam Oufi, a prominent Hamas operative, and several other militants. Palestinian media reported that Tamer Iskandar, a member of Hamas’ military wing Al-Qassam, was among those killed.

Israeli authorities accuse the Tulkarm network of orchestrating multiple shooting attacks targeting soldiers, military checkpoints, and towns near the security fence. The group allegedly planned further operations inside Israel.

The attack was part of a larger Israeli military operation in the Tulkarm refugee camp, which began with an airstrike on a vehicle. The strike, reportedly targeting armed Palestinians, was followed by a ground incursion involving military vehicles and bulldozers, leading to clashes and explosions.

The operation comes amid heightened Israeli military activities in the West Bank since the October 7 "Al-Aqsa Flood" offensive. More than 800 Palestinians have been killed, over 6,500 wounded, and upwards of 11,000 arrested in the Israeli operations.

In recent months, Palestinian attacks on Israeli forces and settlers—including shootings, stabbings, and vehicular assaults—have increased, often as responses to escalating Israeli aggression.