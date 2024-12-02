Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza amid West Bank raids and reports of hostage negotiations

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military continues, on Monday, its heavy bombardment of Gaza as violence escalates in the West Bank, with widespread arrests and confrontations and potential progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a deal.

According to WAFA news Agency, a man was killed this morning in central Gaza's Al-Musaddar village following Israeli artillery shelling.

Monday's fatalities included four civilians killed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, during an Israeli airstrike targeting a group of people near Joret Al-Lout junction.

At least 46 people were killed in airstrikes across the Strip since early Sunday, according to local officials. Casualties included 25 victims in an airstrike on a residential building in Beit Lahia, WAFA reported.

Displaced residents from northern Gaza, compelled by Israeli military orders, have taken refuge in Beit Lahia. However, conditions there remain dire, with shortages of water and food exacerbated by relentless Israeli attacks.

Gaza’s health ministry reports more than 44,429 deaths since the war began on October 7, 2023, with most casualties being women and children. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams struggle to reach those trapped under rubble.

West Bank Arrests and Clashes

Israeli forces conducted multiple raids in the occupied West Bank late Sunday, triggering clashes and causing injuries from tear gas inhalation, according to Palestinian officials.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli troops stormed the village of Al-Tabaqa, southwest of Al-Khalil, after settlers entered the area.

The raid, accompanied by the firing of tear gas canisters, resulted in several Palestinians suffering from gas inhalation, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Elsewhere in Al-Khalil, the Israeli military entered the Al-Fawwar refugee camp, deploying armored vehicles along its main street.

Further north, Israeli forces and a bulldozer were seen entering eastern Nablus, reportedly to facilitate a settler visit to Joseph’s Tomb, a site of religious significance and frequent flashpoint for violence.

In separate operations, Israeli forces raided the villages of Kafr al-Labad and Anabta near Tulkarm, as well as Burqa near Ramallah.

In separate operations, Israeli troops detained at least 25 Palestinians in Kifl Hares and Deir Istiya in the Salfit governorate.

Local sources told WAFA that the detainees underwent field interrogations before several were released. Additionally, a young man from Qalqilya was arrested Monday morning.

Since the war began, Israeli forces have expanded their West Bank operations, arresting over 801 Palestinians and wounding 6,450, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Hostage Negotiation Talks

As hostilities persist, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly convened a meeting late Sunday with senior ministers and negotiators to discuss a possible hostage exchange deal with Hamas.

Israeli media outlets indicated progress in the talks but noted that major hurdles remain.

An Israeli source familiar with the negotiations told the Israeli Public Broadcasting that some advancements in resolving key disputes. “We have made progress, but significant political and military disagreements persist,” the source told Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Hamas, which still holds about 100 hostages captured during the initial stages of the war, continues to demand an end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza as a prerequisite for further negotiations.