West Bank attack: Three killed, six injured as gunmen flee scene

Shafaq News/ Three Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting attack near Al Funduk in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday, according to Israeli media reports.

A spokesperson for the Shomron Regional Council confirmed that gunmen targeted two cars and a bus on Route 55, between Al-Funduq and the Kedumim settlement.

Israeli media described the incident as a “harsh attack” and reported that two gunmen carried out the shooting. The attackers fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be carrying multiple passengers, heading toward the Nablus region. Israeli forces launched a large-scale search operation to locate the perpetrators.

The Israeli ambulance service initially reported treating four injured settlers at the scene, but the casualty count was later updated to six. Among the injured, two were in critical condition, one was seriously injured, two sustained moderate injuries, and one had minor injuries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack on X, stating, “We will find the abhorrent murderers and settle accounts with them and with all those who aided them. No one will get away.”