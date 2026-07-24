Iraqi PM office denies ceasefire mediation report

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister has denied a New York Times report that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi carried a United States ceasefire proposal to Tehran, saying the allegations are "entirely unfounded and bear no relation to reality."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi separately dismissed reports that Al-Zaidi, during his visit to Tehran, brought a message from Washington after meeting US President Donald Trump, telling state media that Iran already had “sufficient intermediaries” for exchanges with the United States.

On July 23, the New York Times claimed that, although Al-Zaidi presented Iran with the proposal from Trump, Tehran rejected the offer because it did not resolve disputes over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: PM Al-Zaidi heads to Tehran with US-Iran dialogue proposal