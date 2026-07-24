Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal delivered by Iraqi premier

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran (Updated at 11:47)

Iran has rejected a ceasefire proposal conveyed by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi after he visited Washington, according to Iranian and Iraqi officials cited by The New York Times, as the United States completed its 13th consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

Iranian sources, who spoke anonymously, said this was the only proposal on the table, and that their government is not interested in a temporary deal that leaves the issue of control over the Strait of Hormuz 'unresolved.' Two Iranian officials told the Times that Iran would widen the war if Trump strikes Tehran or critical infrastructure, including strikes on Tel Aviv and a push for a Houthi closure of Bab al-Mandab.

The newspaper did not disclose further details of the proposal.

A government source told Shafaq News previously that the Prime Minister’s agenda also includes easing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Read more: Iraq's mediation bid between Washington and Tehran

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed another round of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, drone storage facilities, communications networks, coastal surveillance sites and naval assets.

CENTCOM said the operation was “aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping,” adding that the waterway remains open to international maritime traffic “with U.S. military support.”

U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET today. This is the 13th consecutive night of strikes aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 23, 2026

Iran responded by announcing drone strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait, saying it targeted Sheikh Isa Air Base, Azraq Air Base, and military camps at Adairi, Doha, and Arifjan, while warning countries hosting US forces that any action against its "legitimate interests" would jeopardize their security and economic interests.

🔴 Iran's Army announced that, in the 24th phase of Operation Saeqe (Thunderbolt), its Arash one-way attack drones targeted fuel storage tanks, equipment warehouses and large hangars, and the living quarters of US forces at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base early this morning. pic.twitter.com/O6WMsQYmbt — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 24, 2026

Iran’s Health Ministry put the toll from US strikes since June 27 at 55 killed and 629 injured, including 46 women and 24 children and adolescents under 18, while the Pentagon said 18 US service members had been left dead and more than 430 wounded since the war began on February 28.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which halted fighting between the two countries, was declared over by US President Donald Trump, following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz that Washington attributed to Iran. US forces then resumed attacking Iran, while Tehran expanded missile and drone attacks against US forces and military infrastructure across the Gulf and in Jordan.