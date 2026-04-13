Iraqi Resistance: US attack halt conditional on Iran ceasefire

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Attacks against American interests in Iraq and across the region have been suspended on a conditional basis tied directly to the Iran-US two-week ceasefire, a senior official within the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee confirmed Monday.

The official, speaking to Shafaq News on condition of anonymity, said the pause is temporary and conditional. Any breach of the ceasefire, “particularly a resumption of American-Israeli strikes against Iran, would be met with an immediate return to operations by factions within the group, potentially at a greater scale than before.”

The official stated that the decision to suspend operations is not linked to any internal Iraqi mediation or political pressure, and that no Iraqi political or governmental parties have intervened in the decision. The halt constitutes” a tactical commitment tied exclusively to the announced de-escalation period.”

The Committee —an umbrella body grouping Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions— comprises four principal factions: Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya. It announced on April 8 the suspension of attacks against US sites following a declaration by US President Donald Trump of a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran, which he described as a mutual ceasefire.

Before the April 8 halt, the Islamic Resistance had carried out hundreds of attacks against American sites in Iraq and the Gulf, according to consecutive statements.

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