Tehran dismisses report of Iraqi-mediated ceasefire proposal

Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian official on Friday denied a New York Times report that Iraq had conveyed a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing the account as "distorted and entirely misleading."

According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, the official said the conflict had escalated “solely because the United States violated the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18,” adding that Iran remained committed to "genuine diplomacy," unlike Washington, which the official accused of using diplomacy as a “tool of psychological and media warfare.”

The New York Times, citing Iranian and Iraqi officials, reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi had carried a US proposal for a temporary ceasefire to Tehran during his recent visit, but that Iran rejected the offer. The newspaper did not disclose further details of the proposal. Al-Zaidi returned to Baghdad after concluding visits to Washington and Tehran.

Read more: Iraq's mediation bid between Washington and Tehran

Earlier today, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, drone storage facilities, communications networks, coastal surveillance sites and naval assets. Iran responded with strikes against Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Azraq Air Base in Jordan.