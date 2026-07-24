US sanctions fall short of disrupting Iraq’s parallel economy

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Washington's current sanctions has failed to significantly curb Iraq's parallel economy, as sanctioned entities continue to benefit from state institutions, government contracts, and domestic financial networks despite international restrictions, according to an analysis published by the Middle East Forum.

While US sanctions have raised the cost of international financial transactions for individuals and entities linked to Iran-backed armed groups, the analysis argued, they have not prevented those actors from operating within Iraq's economy through legal recognition, licensing, and access to public funds. It contends that the absence of complementary reforms inside Iraq has limited the effectiveness of Washington's pressure campaign.

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