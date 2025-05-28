Republican lawmakers urge immediate US sanctions on Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, two Republican members of the US House of Representatives called for immediate sanctions on Iraq, accusing Baghdad of falling fully under Iranian influence and acting as a “puppet” of Tehran.

In a letter addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Representatives Joe Wilson of South Carolina and Greg Steube of Florida demanded a “comprehensive reassessment” of US-Iraq relations, urging the suspension of all American aid to the Iraqi government until “serious steps” are taken to curb Iran’s dominance.

My letter today with @RepGregSteube to Secretary Rubio asking for sanctioning Iraq to be included as part of maximum pressure. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uhS4POxehb — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) May 28, 2025

“Iran now effectively controls the Iraqi government and large parts of its security apparatus,” the lawmakers wrote, adding that continued US support for Baghdad amounts to “a betrayal of the more than 4,400 American service members who died since 2003.”

The letter also blamed former President Barack Obama’s administration for “emboldening Iran’s position in Iraq” by backing former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and allowing Iran-backed militias to expand under the pretext of fighting ISIS.

Wilson and Steube described current US policy toward Baghdad as a “strategic failure,” and called for a firmer stance to contain Iranian influence not only in Iraq but across the region.