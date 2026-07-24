Netanyahu orders new Israeli outposts in West Bank

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered steps to legalize existing settlement outposts and establish new ones in the West Bank after a deadly confrontation near the Havat Gilad settlement.

Netanyahu stated that the military was also instructed to demolish the alleged attacker’s home, launch a broad operation in villages Israel describes as “sources of terrorism,” confiscate weapons, and revoke residents’ work permits.

נרדוף את הטרור בכל מקום. נגיע אל המחבלים, אל שולחיהם ואל כל מי שמסייע להם - ונבוא איתם חשבון.בעקבות פיגועי הטרור ביממה האחרונה, שר הביטחון ישראל כ״ץ ואני הנחינו את צה״ל, לאחר התייעצות עם חברי הקבינט המצומצם וראשי מערכת הביטחון, לנקוט שורת צעדים תקיפים נגד הטרור:להרוס את בית… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 24, 2026

Palestinian media reported earlier today that settlers entered the nearby town of Tell and attacked women working in agricultural land, prompting residents to intervene. During the confrontation, a Palestinian took a rifle from an armed Israeli and opened fire.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, claimed that Israeli settlers were attacked near the village and that a Palestinian wrested a weapon from settlement security personnel before firing.

One Israeli and four Palestinians were killed, while two Israelis and several Palestinians were wounded. Israeli forces later imposed roadblocks around Nablus and Tell and deployed reinforcements across the area.