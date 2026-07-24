Cross-border river flows revive Iraq’s Diyala orchards

Shafaq News- Diyala

Orchards in Mandali district, east of Iraq's Diyala province, are receiving sufficient water supplies for the first time in nearly 25 years, reviving large areas of farmland, the district head said on Friday.

Ali Dhamad told Shafaq News that water levels have recently increased in several rivers flowing from Iran, including the Souk, Jani, and Bagh rivers, providing enough water to restore agricultural activity across wide areas.

Dhamad expected the improved water supply to boost this season's agricultural output by around 20%, with higher production of citrus fruits, dates, and other crops, alongside better crop quality compared with previous years.

Read more: Iraq's agricultural landscape: Overcoming challenges amid water scarcity