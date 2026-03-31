Iraq ramps up water releases as flooding fills Diyala's reservoirs

Shafaq News- Diyala

Water levels in the Iraqi Diyala province’s main reservoirs have surged after heavy rains, with some nearing or exceeding capacity, Governor Adnan Al-Shammari said on Tuesday.

Al-Shammari told a press conference that Hamrin Lake had reached about 2.2 billion cubic meters, close to its 2.4 billion cubic meter capacity, while Wand Dam exceeded its design limit at 40 million cubic meters versus 37 million. Azim Dam rose to around 1.2 billion cubic meters out of 1.6 billion.

Authorities are now implementing controlled water releases through rivers and canals to prevent flooding, particularly at Hamrin, as inflows continue to rise.

Heavy rainfall on March 26 and 27, combined with runoff from Iranian highlands, drove flooding in Khanaqin and eastern areas of Diyala, filling several border valleys. The provincial water resources directorate earlier said it had contained flood flows and increased releases in the Diyala River to four times previous levels, warning residents to take precautions.

The Diyala River system is a transboundary basin shared between Iraq and Iran, with most of its flow originating in Iran’s Zagros Mountains before entering Iraq and joining the Tigris. Stretching about 445 km and draining roughly 32,600 square kilometers, the basin leaves Diyala vulnerable to sudden cross-border inflows driven by rainfall and runoff in Iran.