Iraq investigates attacks on Gulf states allegedly launched from its territory

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministerial Council for National Security on Wednesday ordered an investigation into attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates allegedly launched from Iraqi territory, warning of legal action against those involved if the claims are confirmed.

During the council’s first meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, members condemned the recent attacks and reaffirmed Baghdad’s rejection of using Iraqi territory or airspace to target neighboring Arab and regional states, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

A special committee was formed to coordinate with Saudi and Emirati authorities as investigations continue, while al-Zaidi directed security agencies to take all necessary measures against any individual or group found responsible.

The council also stressed the need to maintain high security readiness and coordination among Iraqi security forces to preserve internal stability.

Al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening relations with regional and international partners, protecting diplomatic missions and foreign companies operating in the country, and limiting weapons to state control as part of the government’s broader security priorities.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia reported the interception and destruction of three drones after they entered its airspace from Iraqi territory.