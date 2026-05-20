Al-Sudani’s coalition faces new defection

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmaker Hassan Qasim Al-Khafaji declared on Wednesday his withdrawal from the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (RDC) led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, becoming the latest figure to leave the bloc.

Al-Khafaji confirmed he would continue serving in Parliament as an independent lawmaker, stating that the next phase requires “greater independence” and broader room to carry out his parliamentary duties in line with public expectations and current political developments.

The move follows a series of recent departures from the coalition. On May 18, Iraqi MP Ali Anhir Al-Sarai also withdrew from the RDC and announced his decision to continue as an independent lawmaker.

Days earlier, the National Contract Alliance (Al-Aqd Al-Watani), led by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) chief Faleh Al-Fayyadh, and the Sumariyoun Movement, headed by former Labor Minister Ahmed Al-Asadi, split from the coalition, citing marginalization and violations of prior political agreements.

Sunni lawmaker Ammar Youssef also withdrew from the RDC on May 15 while remaining within the National Contract Alliance, describing the step as consistent with decisions adopted by the alliance.