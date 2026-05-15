MP Ammar Youssef quits al-Sudani's coalition

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmaker Ammar Youssef on Friday announced his withdrawal from the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (RDC) led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, while remaining within the Al-Aqd al-Watani, headed by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) chief Faleh al-Fayyadh.

He said the withdrawal was made in line with the National Contract Alliance's decisions, which aimed at “respecting political positions and choices,” adding that the current phase required collective work free of divisions that could affect the course of both government and parliamentary action.

The Al-Aqd Al-Watani (National Contract Alliance) and the Sumariyoun Movement, led by former Labor Minister Ahmed al-Asadi, jointly announced their own withdrawal from the Reconstruction and Development coalition, citing the circumvention of political agreements and the deliberate exclusion of elected representatives during Thursday’s parliamentary session dedicated to giving confidence to Ali al-Zaidi's government.

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