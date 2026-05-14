Iraq’s Parliament grants confidence to Al-Zaidi cabinet

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament on Thursday approved the government of Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi and endorsed its ministerial program during a special session in Baghdad.

Lawmakers moved forward with voting on cabinet nominees after ratifying the government agenda.

Earlier in the session, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi announced the attendance of 266 lawmakers out of 329 seats, while political blocs signaled broad backing for Al-Zaidi’s cabinet.

Parliament had already confirmed several ministerial appointments, including Basim Muhammad Khudhair for oil, Muhammad Nouri Ahmad for industry, Ali Saad Wahib for electricity, Abd Al-Hussein Aziz for health, Sarwa Abd Al-Wahid for environment, Abd al-Rahim Jasim for agriculture, Muthanna Ali Mahdi for water resources, Mustafa Nizar Jumaa for trade, Khalid Shwani for justice, Abd Al-Karim Abtan for education, Wahab Salman Muhammad for transport, Falih Al-Sari for finance, Fuad Hussein for foreign affairs, and Mustafa Jabbar Sanad for communications.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News that postponed ministries, along with the positions of vice presidents and deputy prime ministers, would be settled after the Eid al-Adha* holiday.

Following the vote, Al-Zaidi and the approved ministers took the constitutional oath before parliament adjourned the session until further notice.

*Eid al-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is an Islamic holiday commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, it coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The festival involves special prayers and the ritual sacrifice of an animal —usually a sheep, goat, or cow— with the meat shared among family, friends, and those in need

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