CENTCOM: Iran-backed groups launched 350 attacks on US targets

Shafaq News- Washington

Iran-backed armed groups have carried out more than 350 attacks against American forces and diplomats over the past 30 months, the head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Thursday, claiming that Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and Yemen’s Houthis have become isolated from Iranian weapons supplies and support.

In his testimony on the status of US operations in the region, Admiral Brad Cooper said “Iran-backed terrorist groups” had targeted US troops and diplomats, averaging “roughly one attack every three days,” noting that the attacks resulted in the deaths of four US service members and injuries to nearly 200 others.

According to Cooper, the figures reflect the scale of ongoing threats facing US forces deployed across the Middle East amid increasing activity by armed groups linked to Iran.