Al-Zaidi to Iraqis: We will cut corruption

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi vowed Thursday to fight corruption, after parliament confirmed his cabinet by an absolute majority vote.

Al-Zaidi said that the vote reflected "the highest national interest, collective spirit, and responsibility."

I extend my sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the Council of Representatives and the national political forces for granting confidence to the government, in a step that reflects the priority of the national interest and the spirit of partnership and responsibility.This… — علي فالح الزيدي (@AliFalihAlzaidy) May 14, 2026

Fourteen ministerial appointments cleared the constitutional threshold Thursday. Five portfolios —Planning, Culture, Reconstruction, Higher Education, and Interior— remain vacant pending a follow-up parliamentary session.