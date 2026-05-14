Al-Zaidi to Iraqis: We will cut corruption

Al-Zaidi to Iraqis: We will cut corruption
2026-05-14T16:50:01+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi vowed Thursday to fight corruption, after parliament confirmed his cabinet by an absolute majority vote.

Al-Zaidi said that the vote reflected "the highest national interest, collective spirit, and responsibility."

Fourteen ministerial appointments cleared the constitutional threshold Thursday. Five portfolios —Planning, Culture, Reconstruction, Higher Education, and Interior— remain vacant pending a follow-up parliamentary session.

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