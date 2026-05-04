Al-Sudani’s coalition to receive five ministries in the upcoming cabinet

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition (RDC), led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, will hold five ministerial posts in Iraq’s upcoming government, Ahmed Al-Dulfi, a lawmaker from the coalition, revealed to Shafaq News on Monday.

He said the ministries are Oil, Labor and Social Affairs, Industry and Minerals, adding that negotiations over other portfolios are ongoing.

“Al-Sudani will remain the political head of the coalition and will not serve as a minister in the new government,” Al-Dulfi stated.

The Coordination Framework, the largest bloc holding about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, granted the Iraqi Prime Minister-designate, Ali Al-Zaidi, broader authority in selecting his cabinet following his nomination.

According to sources, the new cabinet will consist of 22 ministries, including 12 for the Shiite Coordination Framework, six for Sunni blocs, and four for Kurdish parties.

Cabinet positions in Iraq are typically distributed through political agreements under the muhasasa system, a post-2003 power-sharing arrangement among the country’s major political and ethnic blocs.