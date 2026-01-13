Next Iraqi government to scrap caretaker cabinet decisions, MP says

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The leader of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), Nouri Al-Maliki, who will head the next government, will revoke all recent decisions issued by the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Iraqi lawmaker Ibtisam Al-Hilali said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Hilali described the decisions taken by the government and the prime minister as illegal and lacking constitutional legitimacy, citing Federal Supreme Court ruling No. 213/Federal/2025, which she said ended the fifth parliamentary term and “converted Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s cabinet into a caretaker government with limited authority restricted to managing daily affairs.”

The reversals, Al-Hilali stated, would include decisions related to “incorrect tax and customs fees, as well as measures suspending leave, scholarships, and employee transfers.”

Iraq’s caretaking government approved a series of decisions affecting multiple sectors during its most recent session, according to documents issued by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. Among the measures, the cabinet endorsed a recommendation from the Ministerial Council for the Economy allowing ministries and entities not affiliated with a ministry to sell non-productive vehicles that are at least 15 years old.

The approval also covers the sale of all idle or surplus productive and non-productive vehicles, equipment, generators, construction machinery, and other types of machinery, regardless of their year of manufacture, across government departments.

Fuel allocations for ministries, non-ministerial entities, and provincial administrations will be reduced by 50 percent from current levels.

Another decision establishes the academic certificate under which an employee was first appointed to a state institution as the final qualification for all official purposes.

Degrees obtained during employment will not be recognized across government institutions and specializations, with a limited exception applied to the Ministry of Higher Education.

Additional measures include suspending transfers to the Ministries of Oil, Finance, Education, and Higher Education, as well as to any other entity where a transfer or secondment would result in increased financial allocations. State-funded overseas scholarships for all fields of study have also been halted.

