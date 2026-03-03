Syrian authorities assess Semalka crossing under reintegration plan

Shafaq News- Hasakah

A delegation from the General Authority for Land Ports and Customs in the Syrian government visited the Semalka border crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the first time to advance integration procedures and reassess operations at the crossing, Shafaq News correspondent said on Tuesday.

An administrative source at the crossing stated that the delegation held a meeting with Semalka crossing director Baz Ahmad and security officials to review operating mechanisms, adopted procedures, and ways to develop them in line with applicable legal frameworks.

The government team examined the administrative and technical performance of the crossing as part of reintegration and restructuring steps under the agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF.

On January 29, the Syrian government announced reaching a comprehensive agreement with the SDF that included a ceasefire and an understanding on a phased integration process of military and administrative forces between the two sides. The deal stipulated the entry of security forces into the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli and the handover of all civilian and government institutions, crossings, and border outlets to the state.