US-led Coalition reinforcements cross from KRI into Syria’s Hasakah

Shafaq News – Hasakah

Fresh reinforcements from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region (KRI) have entered northeastern Syria to bolster the US-led Global Coalition’s presence, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

The convoy crossed through the al-Waleed border crossing and headed directly to the Coalition’s bases in Hasakah countryside, carrying 20 trucks loaded with fuel tankers, boxes covered with black cloth, and other logistical supplies.

According to the Observatory, such movements are part of routine US military shipments to bases in northern and eastern Syria.

Two days earlier, another batch of about 40 trucks loaded with military and logistical equipment reached the American base in Kharab Al-Jir, north of Hasakah, also entering via the al-Waleed crossing.

Currently, around 2,500 US troops remain stationed in Iraq, with approximately 900 deployed in Syria. Discussions on the future of these forces have been ongoing for months.