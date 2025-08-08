Unity Conference in Northeast Syria calls for decentralized, inclusive governance

Shafaq News – Al-Hasakah

The “Unity of Stance” Conference for the communities of northern and eastern Syria kicked off on Friday at the Cultural Center in Al-Hasakah under the slogan “Together for Diversity that Strengthens Our Unity, and Partnership that Builds Our Future.”

According to Shafaq News Correspondent, more than 400 participants attended the event, including representatives from the Kurdish-run Autonomous Administration, as well as political, military, and security institutions, alongside figures from various ethnic and religious components of the region.

Ilham Ahmed, head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration, underscored that political pluralism is essential for building a modern and inclusive Syria. She cautioned that unilateral approaches would only exacerbate existing crises and hinder political resolution efforts.

She also highlighted the importance of ensuring full representation of the region’s communities in any constitutional or negotiation process, calling their participation central to shaping Syria’s political and legal future. Ahmed further urged the incorporation of women’s rights protections into the new Syrian constitution, stressing that the time has come to eliminate all forms of discrimination and ensure women’s active political participation.

Ahmed noted that the voices of local communities form the foundation of any viable political solution and warned that overlooking their demands would risk further deterioration and fragmentation.

In a video address, Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council in Syria and the diaspora, advocated for a civil, secular, pluralistic, and decentralized state, describing it as the most effective framework to secure a just and stable future for all Syrians. He rejected the idea of a religious state, emphasizing instead the need for a government that safeguards the dignity of all citizens and operates on the basis of rights, not dominance.

He described Syria as being at a critical juncture in its modern history, calling for unity in the face of rising extremist discourse and referencing acts of violence that have targeted communities across the country, from the coast to Suwayda. Ghazal argued that a decentralized or federal system would provide real constitutional guarantees for all components of Syrian society. He also urged a halt to the violence and the initiation of a national reconciliation process aimed at restoring trust and transforming differences into a source of strength.

Though acknowledging the risks ahead, Ghazal said the pursuit of freedom and justice remains the only viable path to preserving Syria as an inclusive homeland.

Also speaking via video, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, expressed solidarity with the goals of the conference. He emphasized that uniting the communities of northern and eastern Syria is a necessary response to the suffering caused by years of war, and affirmed that Syria’s diversity is a strength, not a liability. He called for a new path forward that prioritizes human dignity over sectarian identity.

The conference is set to conclude later on Friday with a final statement outlining shared outcomes and visions regarding Syria’s future governance model.